Opinion Cauvery needs a distress-sharing compact
The fact is the Cauvery today has to meet the competing demands of agriculture and urbanisation
The opening of the Mettur Dam’s sluice gates by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday will provide some relief to Cauvery Delta farmers. In a normal year, the dam opens on June 12, and its gates are shut on January 28, giving the region’s agriculturists a 230-day irrigation window. This schedule is, however, contingent on the monsoon and the release of water in the Cauvery’s upstream by Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu government has ascribed this year’s delay to the deficit in the southwest monsoon and Karnataka’s failure to honour its water-sharing obligation under the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict. The dispute between the lower and upper riparian states ignited political tensions in the past three months, and the matter went to the Supreme Court, but the impasse wasn’t resolved. With the rainfall deficit narrowing in August, the Tamil Nadu government has leeway to release water for 45 days.
The Cauvery Management Authority, set up to oversee the implementation of the 2018 verdict, has worked during normal monsoon years. But the Court did not codify a formula for water-sharing in years when the rains play truant. Its emphasis on sustainable water use was lost on the two states, and the dispute flared up again in 2023 — the first below-par monsoon after 2018.
The Tamil Nadu government has said that it will continue legal efforts to secure its share of the Cauvery’s waters. Karnataka’s push for the Mekedatu Dam on the river has reignited old fears . The D K Shivakumar government’s argument that the dam would primarily serve Bengaluru’s water needs while allowing better regulation of releases hasn’t found any takers in Tamil Nadu. The fact is, the Cauvery today has to meet the competing demands of agriculture and urbanisation. Therefore, rather than lean on the judiciary, Cauvery-dependent states would do well to come together and plan for the efficient use of the river’s waters. Solutions ranging from disincentivising water-intensive crops to encouraging decentralised water management will require inputs of hydrologists, economists, agri-scientists and farmers’ organisations. Representatives of the two states will need to sit together, understand each other’s fears and shed confrontationist attitudes.