The opening of the Mettur Dam’s sluice gates by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday will provide some relief to Cauvery Delta farmers. In a normal year, the dam opens on June 12, and its gates are shut on January 28, giving the region’s agriculturists a 230-day irrigation window. This schedule is, however, contingent on the monsoon and the release of water in the Cauvery’s upstream by Karnataka. The Tamil Nadu government has ascribed this year’s delay to the deficit in the southwest monsoon and Karnataka’s failure to honour its water-sharing obligation under the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict. The dispute between the lower and upper riparian states ignited political tensions in the past three months, and the matter went to the Supreme Court, but the impasse wasn’t resolved. With the rainfall deficit narrowing in August, the Tamil Nadu government has leeway to release water for 45 days.

The Cauvery Management Authority, set up to oversee the implementation of the 2018 verdict, has worked during normal monsoon years. But the Court did not codify a formula for water-sharing in years when the rains play truant. Its emphasis on sustainable water use was lost on the two states, and the dispute flared up again in 2023 — the first below-par monsoon after 2018.