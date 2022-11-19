MeToo five years on: More work needs to be done

Brendan Fraser won’t be present at the Golden Globes next year, to help represent his Hollywood comeback, The Whale. The critically-acclaimed Darren Aronofsky film features Fraser in a performance that has made him a frontrunner for Best Actor at all the major awards. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser said of the Golden Globes organising body in a recent interview — a reference to his belief that the HFPA “closed ranks” against him when he accused its former president of groping him.

Fraser first spoke publicly about his experience in 2017, inspired by the MeToo movement. During those heady days, it seemed as if a systemic upheaval, which would bring down the old structures of power, was inevitable. Such was its effect that even male survivors, whose voices are usually missing from such stories, spoke up, including actors Terry Crew, Anthony Rapp and James Van Der Beek, besides Fraser. Five years on, though, there is a sense of disappointment. Fraser’s recent comments echo the anger and resignation expressed by other survivors. Last month, when news of Sajid Khan’s participation on the reality show Bigg Boss came out, women who had accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment expressed a similar frustration.

Yet, the movement’s impact can’t be denied. For instance, would the convictions of producer Harvey Weinstein and comedian Bill Cosby have been possible without it? Just this week, fresh sexual offence charges were brought against actor Kevin Spacey, who was first investigated following accusations by Rapp. It’s true that any systemic change will be slow in coming, but publicly expressed anger, such as that of Fraser and the many accusers of Khan, are not evidence of failure. They’re reminders of more work to be done.