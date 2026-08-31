The settlement between Meta and 29 US states over the harm its platforms can cause children is a veiled admission of a truth that Big Tech has spent years resisting: That these platforms are built to capture attention, and therefore have a responsibility towards how they affect young users. Meta will pay up to $18 billion over a decade and introduce a series of restrictions on Facebook and Instagram, including two-hour daily limits for under-18 users, a midnight-to-6-am curfew, stronger age verification mechanisms, default safety settings, and reduced notifications during school hours. The company has denied wrongdoing, and the settlement leaves untouched some of the more fundamental questions about personalised recommendations and the advertising-driven business model. Even so, it marks a significant step towards recognising that children’s safety can no longer be treated as a matter of self-control or parental vigilance, that product design itself should come under regulatory scrutiny.

That is the direction that global regulation has been increasingly moving towards. There is a recognition of the fact that these platforms are built to make stopping difficult — the infinite scroll ensures recommendations continuously supply the next piece of content; notifications and other “hooks” are designed to bring users back; likes, streaks and personalised feeds turn attention into a measurable commodity. They are features of an engagement economy in which time spent is valuable because attention can be monetised. Technology companies have long pushed much of the responsibility towards parents who must monitor screen time and users who must exercise self-control. The new curbs begin to move responsibility upstream, towards the companies that build and profit from systems engineered to resist disengagement.