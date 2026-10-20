Meta’s release of Muse Spark Open, a model designed for coding and tasks that require AI agents to work over extended periods, marks an attempt to regain lost ground in the race for open-weight artificial intelligence. Unlike closed models, whose parameters remain under patent, open-weight models make them available for others to download, run and adapt, subject to the terms of their release. This gives developers and businesses greater control over how they use AI. Muse Spark had remained proprietary since its debut in April, but given China’s growing heft in the open-weight field, the American tech behemoth has now presented its open-weight version, calling it the most capable of its kind to come out of the US. This underscores a shift in the AI race: The contest is no longer only about which country can build the most powerful proprietary model, but about whose open-weight model becomes the default for developers everywhere to build upon.

The commercial stakes are equally significant. Open-weight models offer a potential way to reduce costs, making self-hosting realistic for firms that cannot afford frontier-scale hardware. They can also give users greater freedom to apply AI in areas where restrictions imposed by proprietary models may prove limiting. This is particularly crucial in cybersecurity, where AI can be used to identify vulnerabilities, and develop defences. For Meta, Muse Spark Open is an effort to keep American AI models competitive in a market where affordability and adaptability may matter as much as technological prowess. The country whose models become the preferred tools of developers worldwide could shape not only the future direction of AI, but also the commercial ecosystem and technical standards that govern it. Going by benchmark results, American developers still have some ground to make up. On Terminal-Bench 2.1, a test of how well AI agents complete coding tasks in a terminal, China’s Kimi K3, GLM 5.3 and Qwen3.8 scored higher than Muse Spark Open.