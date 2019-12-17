Playing politics

All hell broke loose in China where Ozil is fondly known as “272”, numbers which when pronounced sound like his name. All hell broke loose in China where Ozil is fondly known as “272”, numbers which when pronounced sound like his name.

On Friday, Ozil, the Arsenal footballer, instagrammed a message about Uighurs, a Muslim minority group in north-western China, as “warriors who resist persecution”. All hell broke loose in China where Ozil is fondly known as “272”, numbers which when pronounced sound like his name. The foreign ministry said he was “deceived by fake news”, and a broadcast of an Arsenal game was cancelled.

Born in Germany, Ozil is a practising Muslim of Turkish origin, the son of poor second-generation immigrants, and has faced criticism before from the far-right over his preference to recite prayers from the Quran instead of singing along to the national anthem before matches. In 2016, when he posted a picture from Mecca, a leader from an anti-immigrant party asked if he wanted to send a political message. In the 2018 football world cup, two Kosovo-Albanian footballers in the Switzerland team, Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, created a furore when they did an eagle salute after scoring goals, mimicking the black eagle on the Albanian flag.

Before Ozil, football’s most famous politically conscious player was the Brazilian Socrates, who once said: “They don’t want me to drink, smoke, or think? Well, I drink, smoke, and think.” Famous footballers, adored by the masses, he believed, have a social responsibility to “transform society”. All one needs, is “a social conscience, a political understanding, and a desire to fight” — to be an “MP without a seat”.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App