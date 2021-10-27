October 27, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Meitei outfits banned

The Union government has declared as unlawful associations the “People’s Liberation Army” (PLA), Prepak and their offshoots such as the Red Army for participating in secessionist activities and for ongoing armed attacks on civilians and security forces. The order banning the Meitei organisations in Manipur was under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967. The notification said that the Metei outfits mentioned in the order have openly declared as their objective, “the creation of an independent Manipur comprising the state of Manipur” and “have resorted to violent activities in pursuit of their objective to bring about the secession of the said state from the Union of India”. The order also noted that the organisations have made some efforts to resume contacts with foreign countries for securing assistance by way of arms and training”.

Two Geoffreys

James Gbeho, chairperson of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid said here that if Geoffrey Boycott and Geoffrey Cook gave an undertaking to cut off all the sporting ties with China, they should play with England’s team with India. He said that the decision on whether or not the test matches will be played in India did not lie with the Indian government but with the MCC. All that the MCC had to do to ensure that the test matches went on was to drop the two blacklisted Geoffreys from the team or ask them to withdraw of their own accord.

Namibian accord

The five Western powers seeking a Namibian accord handed over their proposal to the South African government and the Pretoria-based parties in the disputed territory. Talks on the proposals, said by the officials to set out the constitutional path for Namibia, will be held in Cape Town on October 28.