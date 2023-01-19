Meiji Jingu Stadium: Home for baseball fans

For months, hundreds of baseball fans have been converging at the Meiji Jingu Stadium, some seven kilometres from the heart of Tokyo, to protest the proposed demolition and redevelopment of the 97-year-old stadium. Thousands have signed a petition to save the “sacred” stadium. For the developers, the 37,000-seated arena is a simple, old-world concrete structure, pleading to be modernised. But for baseball fans, it is a shrine.

Jingu is where the great Babe Ruth played, along with legends such as Lou Gehrig, Charlie Gehringer and Lefty Gomez, in an exhibition match in 1934, seven years before Pearl Harbour. Years later, writer Haruki Murakami found the calling to be a writer while watching a game here. One evening, during a match between his favourite team Yakult Swallows and Hiroshima Carp, Murakami, then 29, decided to start on a novel. He remembers the exact moment. “In the bottom of the first inning, Hilton slammed Sotokoba’s first pitch into left field for a clean double. The satisfying crack when the bat met the ball resounded throughout Jingu Stadium. Scattered applause rose around me. In that instant, for no reason and on no grounds whatsoever, the thought suddenly struck me: I think I can write a novel,” he wrote. His first novel, Hear the Wind Sing, was published a year later.

Murakami’s 2020 short story collection, First Person Singular, has an ode to Swallows, a former five-time champion now battling tough times. In The Yakult Swallows Poetry Collection, he dwells on his favourite sport through short poems. One of them — Star Wars — is a lament: “A long time ago,/ In a galaxy far, far away,/ The Yakult Swallows won a game, I think…?” Baseball fans are likely to share the sentiment.