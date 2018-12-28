Dark places

On December 13, 20 miners went down a 370-feet deep tunnel in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills to extract coal. More than a fortnight later, 15 of them are yet to make it back after one of the workers accidentally breached the mine’s walls, causing water from the nearby Lytein river to gush in. On Wednesday, the National Disaster Response Force, which is carrying out search operations, suggested that the chances of the miners’ survival are bleak after rescue workers reported foul odour from the mine. It’s a disaster that could have been averted had the Meghalaya government drawn lessons from earlier mining mishaps in the state.

With reserves amounting to more than 640 million tonnes, Meghalaya is among the top 10 coal-producing states in the country. Much of this fossil fuel is mined by private operators in a primitive manner — a process referred to, in industry parlance, as rat-hole mining. This entails clearing vegetation and digging pits vertically into the ground, till one strikes the seams of coal trapped in the sedimentary rocks. Tunnels are then dug into these seams and labourers crawl in, without any safety gear, to extract the fossil fuel. These shafts are so narrow that the labourers have to chip away at the walls while inching forward. A minor error can puncture the wall and expose the mine to flooding. That is what seems to have happened in the East Jaintia Hills. A similar incident in the Garo Hills in 2012 claimed the lives of 15 miners. Four workers lost their lives in another mine collapse in the Garo hills in 2014. That year, the National Green Tribunal banned rat-hole mining in Meghalaya. However, in April, a Comptroller and Auditor General Report revealed that the NGT’s ban has only driven the hazardous mining underground.

In spite of regulations such as the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957 and Mines Rescue Rules, 1985 and several circulars of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), coal mines in the country have been unsafe places for workers. Last year, for example, 17 miners died in a mishap in Rajmahal in Jharkhand. However, the DGMS does report that coal extraction has become a safer process over the past four years — the number of accidents has come down from more than 400 in 2014 to less than 25 in 2017. The DGMS has conducted a safety audit of mines throughout the country in the past four years. Meghalaya has, however, been an outlier to this process. Extraction of coal in the state is governed by the Mines and Minerals Policy of 2012, which was found wanting on safety provisions by the NGT. After the East Jaintia Hills tragedy, Meghalaya’s chief minister, Conrad Sangma, has acknowledged the existence of unscientific mining in the state. His government must remedy matters urgently.