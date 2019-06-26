Family firm

The failure of the gathbandhan to make an impression in the general election has prompted BSP chief Mayawati to rethink her party’s priorities in Uttar Pradesh. Her first step was to break the alliance with the SP after accusing it of failing to consolidate even its core caste vote. Over the weekend, she inducted her brother, Anand Kumar, as national vice-president and nephew, Akash Anand, as national coordinator. While it is refreshing that the BSP supremo, unlike most other leaders in the Opposition, has been quick to accept the election verdict and move on, her decision to fall back on family to shore up her party’s fortunes follows a predictable path that many outfits have taken. None of them, however, has been better off for it.

Advertising

One of the takeaways of the May 23 verdict is that the electorate rejected candidates whose primary claim to nomination was their dynastic legacy. An effective campaign weapon that the BJP wielded against the Congress was that it had become a party of dynasts and the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s sole claim to office was his lineage. Members of political dynasties linked to the SP, RJD, RLD, TRS, TDP and JD(S) also lost out in the hostile climate. It is a reasonable assumption that a relatively young electorate has rejected candidates who want to ride the coat-tails of family over their own achievements. Mayawati, however, seems to believe that the BSP cadre is immune to this trend and will accept her choices for leadership positions, irrespective of their record. Ironically, her confidence stems from the understanding that the BSP is essentially a political movement and its ideals and goals override all other factors, including who its faces are at the time of elections. While this is partly true, founders and supremos of similar movement-parties have misused the trust reposed by cadres in the leadership to turn the outfits into family fiefs. This affliction is the singular factor that has caused the decline of parties that emerged from movements that championed social justice across the country. The BSP too appears to face a similar prospect.

Mayawati’s attempt to entrust the BSP with her family has come at a time when her claim to be the sole leader of the Dalits is tested by a new crop of young, militant politicians. These leaders too have emerged from the crucible of agitational politics. Mayawati’s refusal to engage with them could cost the BSP dearly.