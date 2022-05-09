May 9, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Attacks CPM

Addressing rallies in North Bengal, she said the CPM-led government’s highhanded approach should be seen from this perspective. The Marxist Party branded her as “authoritarian" only to hide its “anti-democratic character”.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ended her two-day election tour of West Bengal with an attack on the Marxist idea of “one-party rule” to the exclusion of other non-communist parties. Addressing rallies in North Bengal, she said the CPM-led government’s highhanded approach should be seen from this perspective. The Marxist Party branded her as “authoritarian” only to hide its “anti-democratic character”. In which communist country was there in existence a multiparty system as in India, she asked and then observed: “Marxism and democracy cannot go together.” The Prime Minister said that the Marxists commended certain countries as models for India. But, now these very nations were beset with insoluble problems providing the relevance of the “Congress pattern of development”, free from communist and capitalist systems. She accused the CPM of “wrecking democracy in West Bengal under the guise of protecting it”.