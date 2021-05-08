May 8, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Indira Exonerated

The Lok Sabha unanimously passed a resolution rescinding the expulsion of Indira Gandhi from the sixth Lok Sabha and acquitted her of the charge of breach of privilege and contempt of Parliament. The Opposition did not participate in the four-and-a-half hour debate, having walked out after an uproarious 100-minute discussion in protest against the Speaker’s decision to admit the motion moved by Baliram Bhagat of the Congress. The House also wiped out from records the conviction by the sixth Lok Sabha of R K Dhawan, additional private secretary to the Prime Minister, BD Sen, former director of the CBI and Mrs Gandhi for the harassment of officials of the ministry of industry who were collecting information for Parliament in collection with the reported violation of the terms of licence issued to Sanjay Gandhi for the manufacture of the Maruti car.

Meghalaya Experiment

The Meghalaya Chief Minister B B Lyngdoh laid down office in favour of Captain Williamson Sangma, ending one phase of experimental politics in the state. His resignation will pave the way for the swearing in of Sangma, a unique way of sharing political leadership.

US-Libya Conflict

The Reagan administration has ordered the expulsion of all Libyan diplomats from Washington, citing a wide range of Libyan misconduct and provocations, including support for international terrorism. State Department spokesperson Dean Fletcher said the administration was also concerned about “a general pattern of unacceptable conduct” by the Libyan Peoples’ Bureau in Washington, which was “contrary to internationally-accepted standards of behaviour”. The Libyan government refers to its embassies as peoples bureaus.