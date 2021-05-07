May 7, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Nuclear Power

But she hoped that the US would face up to global realities and not frame strategies that upset regional peace.

PM Indira Gandhi told newsmen in Geneva that though India intended to stick to her policy of using nuclear energy only for peaceful purposes, it had to be prepared for Pakistan’s actions. On the US decision to arm Pakistan with arms, she said it was bound to increase tension in the region although it would not be fair to deny Pakistan its legitimate defence requirements. To a question about the Reagan administration’s definite tilt towards Pakistan, she said, “We have faced this tilt for many years. And we have survived it”. But she hoped that the US would face up to global realities and not frame strategies that upset regional peace.

Bangalore In Turmoil

The army was alerted after public sector workers went on a rampage in Bangalore following the arrest of their fasting leaders. Police burst tear gas as mobs set fire to 14 buses of the Bangalore Transport Service. The mob also attempted to set fire to three post offices but were thwarted in time. A pandal set up for the inauguration of a bus stand by CM Gundu Rao was burnt down, and the function had to be cancelled.

Assam Press Freedom

The Gauhati High Court struck down Clause (C) of the Section 2 of the Assam Special Powers (Press) Act, declaring it as unconstitutional. The court also squashed notifications of the Assam government asking newspapers to submit all content slated for publication to the Directorate of Information and Public relations for scrutiny.

Cutlery Fraud

Silverware amounting to Rs two million, said to belong to an erstwhile princely family, has been shipped out of India, allegedly after undervaluing it grossly. The matter which has come to the notice of the higher-ups in the Punjab government has been referred to the Centre for further inquiry. The aesthetically designed silverware reportedly weighed 500 kg.