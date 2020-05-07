May 7, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Bahuguna’s Moves

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on May 7, 1980. This is the front page of The Indian Express published on May 7, 1980.

H N Bahuguna will mobilise and support the large number of rebel Congress (I) candidates in Uttar Pradesh, sources close to him have indicated. The former secretary-general of the Congress (I), who left all party posts a few days ago, has no immediate plans to join either the Congress or any other party, the source said. They said Bahuguna’s break with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was complete. According to these sources, any decision to join any other party or create a new one will be taken after the elections, by which time Bahuguna will have known his “strength”.

AASU Meeting

The executive of the All Assam Students Union will meet on May 9 to decide its future course of action. The president of AASU, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, said that they were waiting for the government’s reaction to their May 15 deadline for settlement of the foreign nationals issue. Mahanta and the acting general secretary, Bharat Narah, in a joint statement condemned the “unprovoked firing” by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Laopani in Nowgong district yesterday. They demanded that a judicial inquiry be held immediately into the incident in which 10 were injured, some of them seriously. The All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad charged Mrs Gandhi with having a “closed mind” on the foreigners’ issue and “influenced by considerations” inconsistent with law.

No Computers

N K Singh, formerly of the Central Bureau of Intelligence, is now deputy inspector general of police in charge of computers in the Orissa police administration. But Singh neither has any function to perform nor has he any staff. He is attached to the additional inspector general of police. The state government does not have any computer nor is there any possibility of it acquiring one in the next two years. The government, however, plans to acquire one computer by the end of 1982.

