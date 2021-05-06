May 6, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Lok Sabha Walk-outs

But the Deputy Speaker said it was a suo moto statement and hence, no discussion on it was permissible.

There was another walk-out in the Lok Sabha today over the Biharsharif riots as the Deputy Speaker, Lakshmanan, turned down an Opposition plea for a discussion on the statement made by Home Minister, Mr Zail Singh, on the subject. However, unlike in the morning, this time only four or five members, including George Fernandes and Maniram Bagri, walked out. The Opposition plea was that since the Home Minister’s statement had been made in reply to its adjournment motions, there should be a discussion on it. But the Deputy Speaker said it was a suo moto statement and hence, no discussion on it was permissible.

Assam Talks

The talks between the Assam agitation leaders and the Centre will resume on May 16 in New Delhi to find out an acceptable solution to the foreign nationals problem. Ramesh Chandra, chief secretary to the government of Assam, who returned here from New Delhi today said the date for the proposed talks would be formally communicated tomorrow to the All-Assam Students Union and the All-Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, sponsors of the agitation.

Goolar Custody Case

Goolar, for whose custody his parents were fighting a legal battle for two months, will now be with the mother. The Supreme Court today passed this order at the instance of the mother, Dr Veena Kapoor, who had approached it early last month. The Chandigarh Sessions Judge had earlier given the custody of the one-and-a-half year old boy to the father.

Bharat Bandh

The trading community registered a country-wide protest today against the Bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act, now before Parliament, expressing fears that it would reduce wholesale and retail traders to “third-grade” citizens.