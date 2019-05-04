May 4, 1979, Forty Years Ago: No Minority Status

Education minister P C Chunder turned down in the Lok Sabha the demand for making the Aligarh Muslim University a minority institution under Article 30 (1) of the Constitution. Replying to the three-day debate on the AMU (Amendment) Bill, he said the present Bill sought to restore to the university as much minority character as it had under the 1951 amendment Act initiated by Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad. Chunder also rejected the demand for referring the Bill to a joint committee of Parliament.

Import Policy, 1979-80

Canalisation of the import of aluminium, natural rubber, cement, and items of chemicals and drugs, enlargement of the list of capital goods allowed for import to actual users, liberalisation of import of spares, and simplification of procedures to cut down delays are the highlights of the export-oriented import policy for 1979-80 announced by commerce minister,Mohan Dharia in Parliament. While the structure of the policy remains unchanged, improvements have been made to give animpetus to home production and exports, while protecting the interests of indigenous industry and agriculture.

China Policy Change

After 30 months of marching resolutely to the right, China’s top leadership has suddenly wheeled to the left in a dramatic turn of economic policy which may have sharp implications for the nation’s political leadership. While still denouncing the leftish crimes of the deposed radical “gang of four”, the nation’s press is blossoming with a new cry to support “the four basic principles.” These principles are to “keep to the socialist road, uphold the dictatorship of the proletariat, the leadership of the Communist Party and Marxism-Leninism-Mao Zedong thought.” Proclamation of the four principles is being accompanied by a sharp cutback in modernisation targets and a reordering of development priorities on a massive scale.