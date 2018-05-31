May 31, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Turkman Gate Report

n its report on these demolitions and the Turkman Gate firing, the two-member fact-finding committee of R C Jain and D K Agarwal said Mrs Gandhi chose to ignore all complaints she had received about excesses committed by the authorities. n its report on these demolitions and the Turkman Gate firing, the two-member fact-finding committee of R C Jain and D K Agarwal said Mrs Gandhi chose to ignore all complaints she had received about excesses committed by the authorities.

Turkman Gate Report

Indira Gandhi appears to have told the officers of the Delhi administration to pursue vigorously the demolition of unauthorised structures, including those in the Turkman Gate area, where the police had to open fire before completing its operations. In its report on these demolitions and the Turkman Gate firing, the two-member fact-finding committee of R C Jain and D K Agarwal said Mrs Gandhi chose to ignore all complaints she had received about excesses committed by the authorities. There was no formal decision at any level to undertake demolition operations on such a large scale as was done during the Emergency, the committee says. The committee found that the demolition programmes were often decided on political considerations. The strongholds of the Jana Sangh and the Jama Masjid area were the special targets. The committee also observed that Sanjay Gandhi was responsible for a number of illegal demolitions.

China’s Overture

Chinese leaders are reported to have told the Romanian president, Nicolae Ceausescu, during his recent visit to Peking that prospects for relations between India and China are good now. This came to be known when Ceasusescu made a three-hour halt in Delhi and met the prime minister on his way backafter his visit to China, North Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Indians Attacked

Hundreds of rioting youth surged through the main streets of the Malagasy capital smashing, burning and looting stores owned by Indians, authorities said. The rioting erupted after an all-night curfew. Three persons had died when police clashed with students demonstrating against the military government of President Didier Ratsiraka. The Democratic Republic of Malagasy, the third-largest island in the world, is a former French colony. Its nine million inhabitants include a minority of some 25,000 Indians.

