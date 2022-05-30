May 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Left Front Issues

The formation of the second Left Front Ministry of West Bengal has run into rough weather with the CPM and RSP taking opposite views on the question of bifurcation of some of the portfolios. Jatin Chakrabarty, the RSP leader who was sworn in as one of the few ministers told newsmen that his party’s stand was that the bifurcation should be deferred by three months. If the CPM insisted on bifurcation right now, he would leave the ministry. But RSP ministers would continue to sit in the treasury benches. Earlier CPM leader and Left Front chairman Pramode Dasgupta said that his party would like to bifurcate the portfolios of health, PWD, House, Agriculture and Irrigation.

Sheikh Refutes Zia

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah has said that Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Yasin, Ponial, Chitral and Skardu are inalienable parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq’s claim that these areas were never part of the state had no historical backing. The Kashmir leader said that India and Pakistan should come to the negotiating table to discuss all matters including Kashmir. The CM has said that the Kashmiris and the Government of India cannot wash its hands of these areas just because Zia claimed they are Pakistani territory.

Reddy’s Note

President Sanjiva Reddy’s observations on the Haryana governor’s actions have created stir in the Congress (I) leadership. Informed sources say that Reddy had sent a strong note to the government on the Opposition leaders’ memorandum and also personally told the PM that the governor’s action is unconstitutional. Government circles are reading a lot into Reddy’s remarks and there are speculations of what else he might have told Opposition leaders.