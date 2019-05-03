May 3, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Bomb Confirmed

It is now fairly clear that the Indian Airlines Boeing 737, which crashed at Meenambakkam airport in Madras on April 26 was brought down by a bomb. Much of the evidence collected so far indicates the presence of a bomb either in the toilet behind the cockpit, or in the baggage hold under it.

Advertising

Janata Fissures

Despite protests from Charan Singh, the Janata Parliamentary Board decided to ask Haryana Chief Minister Devi Lal and state Janata Party president Chandrawati to explain why they had worked against the party’s candidate in the Narnaul Assembly by-election. The Board’s decision has pushed Charan Singh’s two BLD associates in the dock.

Sanjay’s Night In

Sanjay Gandhi refused to leave Tihar jail on the night of May 2 despite the fact that the Metropolitan Magistrate, Brajesh Kumar, had ordered his release following the furnishing of bail bonds. R K Trikha, a local businessman, had stood surety for Sanjay Gandhi, who was arrested along with 300 other Youth Congress-I workers on charges of rioting, attempted murder, assaulting public officers and damaging public property. According to jail authorities, Sanjay Gandhi refused to sign a personal bond, without which he cannot be released.

Rajya Sabha Tumult

Uproar, tumult, pandemonium — think of all the words for a noisy session and the Rajya Sabha was all that after question hour. The storm began when opposition members protested against the home minister’s statement in the House on April 30, announcing the government’s decision to refer the allegations, made against the families of the PM and the deputy PM during the debate on the Kanti Desai issue in August, to a retired judge of the Supreme Court.