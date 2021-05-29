May 29, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Break In Assam Talks

The current round of talks between the Centre and the Assam agitation leaders seems to have reached its end. After 10 rounds of discussion, including the three Assam leaders had with Home Minister Giani Zail Singh, the two sides were nowhere near a solution on the foreign nationals’ issue. With both the government and the Assam leaders reluctant to break the talks, the end when it comes will be called an “interval”. After the talks with Zail Singh, the leaders of the All Assam Students Union and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad were left with a difficult choice: Either “continue the talks with the officials” or “have an interval before talks are resumed in the third week of June”.

Israel Bombs Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets bombarded a string of Palestinian guerilla bases in Southern Lebanon, about 21 km from Beirut. This was the first major strike in South Lebanon since March 2. The raids were about 45 km west of the Syrian missile sites. A Palestinian spokesperson informed the press four to six US made Phantom jets were involved in the attack. The Israeli fighter jets made at least three passes over the Palestinian-held coastal towns of Damour and Na Meh in less than half an hour.

New Moore Map

The Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Parishad heard a call from a seasoned politician for moderation and persuasion on the part of the government for resolving with India the issue of resolving the South Talpatty (New Moore) Island. The leader of the Opposition and senior Awami League Leader Asaduddzaman Khan said the map of the area showing the newly-emerged island in the Bay of Bengal, published by the press, had admitted to a doubt on whether the island was within Bangladesh’s territorial waters.

Indira’s Puja

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi performed puja at Kedarnath shrine on May 27. She alighted at the Cauchar helipad and trekked to the temple situated in the rugged Himalayan terrain, where she was greeted by hundreds of villagers.