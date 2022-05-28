scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

May 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Falkland War Rages

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has said that Britain's landing forces were moving forward from their position around St Carlos. Speaking in Parliament, she said that our forces are moving forward on the bridgehead.

By: Editorial |
May 28, 2022 4:16:44 am
margaret thatcher, Falkland Islands, UP Power Strike, Bomb Hoax In Express, Bhajan Lal, Uttar Pradesh, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsShe did not specify if they were moving towards Port Stanley the capital but Defence Minister John Nott said that the force was poised to advance on the capital. Argentina said that Canberra bombers had attacked the British beachhead.

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has said that Britain’s landing forces were moving forward from their position around St Carlos. Speaking in Parliament, she said that our forces are moving forward on the bridgehead. She did not specify if they were moving towards Port Stanley the capital but Defence Minister John Nott said that the force was poised to advance on the capital. Argentina said that Canberra bombers had attacked the British beachhead. The military high command said that the ground forces have surrounded the beach head with armed vehicles manouevring to deny the British space.

UP Power Strike

Power supply broke down completely in most parts of Uttar Pradesh following a lightning strike by employees of Panki Power Plant in Kanpur. Even the state capital remained without power and it has not yet been restored in most of the affected area. Practically all industrial units came to a grinding halt and the running of trains was disrupted. Several trains of the Northern Railway were suspended or their full run curtailed.

Bomb Hoax In Express

The Indian Express received two calls from a man who claimed that a bomb was planted in the premises. The man said he was calling from the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur. However, police searched the premises and found nothing.

Bhajan Lal Cabinet

Six independents and two defectors, one from the Lok Dal and one from the Congress (I), were among the 18 members, 12 of them of cabinet rank, inducted into the Bhajan Lal cabinet in Haryana. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor G D Tapse who shook hands warmly with them.

Best of Express Premium

Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...Premium
Jathedar of Akal Takht wants harmonium replaced from Gurbani sangeet; but...
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

More Explained

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement