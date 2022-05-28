May 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Falkland War Rages

British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher has said that Britain’s landing forces were moving forward from their position around St Carlos. Speaking in Parliament, she said that our forces are moving forward on the bridgehead. She did not specify if they were moving towards Port Stanley the capital but Defence Minister John Nott said that the force was poised to advance on the capital. Argentina said that Canberra bombers had attacked the British beachhead. The military high command said that the ground forces have surrounded the beach head with armed vehicles manouevring to deny the British space.

UP Power Strike

Power supply broke down completely in most parts of Uttar Pradesh following a lightning strike by employees of Panki Power Plant in Kanpur. Even the state capital remained without power and it has not yet been restored in most of the affected area. Practically all industrial units came to a grinding halt and the running of trains was disrupted. Several trains of the Northern Railway were suspended or their full run curtailed.

Bomb Hoax In Express

The Indian Express received two calls from a man who claimed that a bomb was planted in the premises. The man said he was calling from the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur. However, police searched the premises and found nothing.

Bhajan Lal Cabinet

Six independents and two defectors, one from the Lok Dal and one from the Congress (I), were among the 18 members, 12 of them of cabinet rank, inducted into the Bhajan Lal cabinet in Haryana. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor G D Tapse who shook hands warmly with them.