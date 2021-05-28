May 28, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks Drag On

Assam leaders rejected Home Minister Giani Zail Singh’s suggestion that they should continue talks with officials at the tripartite negotiation committee. They hold the view that no useful purpose will be served by holding talks with officials. The home minister has, however, agreed to meet the leaders of the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad. He will hold talks separately with the two delegations as on previous occasions. The meeting has been arranged to enable the two sides make a fresh bid to end the deadlock on the future of migrants who entered the state between 1961 and 1971. Leaders of the two delegations have been critical of the government’s failure to give concrete suggestions.

Habib Called Back

US President Ronald Reagan has summoned home his special West Asia representative Phillip Habib as reports have begun to circulate that the ambassador has failed in his efforts to persuade Syria to withdraw anti-aircraft missiles from Eastern Lebanon. A US administration source did not rule out the possibility of Habib returning later to defuse the Lebanese crisis.

Order Challenged

The order restricting free movement of wheat from Punjab and its movement within the state has been challenged through two writ petitions before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It has been alleged that the order is a conspiracy against farmers and a misuse of the Essential Commodities Act for malafide purposes. One of the petitioners also apprehended that the move could cause famine in Chandigarh.

Royal Smugglers

One member of the former Nizam of Hyderabad’s family is reportedly making frantic bids to sell jewelry of the erstwhile royalty. The alleged seller has apparently managed to smuggle the jewelry to the UK.