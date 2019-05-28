May 28, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Lucknow curfew

An indefinite curfew was clamped this morning in Aminabad, the main shopping centre in Lucknow and adjoining areas which witnessed violent clashes between the police and traders and cases of arson in which four vehicles were burnt. All markets have been closed for an indefinite period by the traders to press their demands for the suspension of the city magistrate, assistant sales tax commissioner (survey) and abandonment of the sales tax survey schemes, which triggered yesterday’s violence. According to the district authorities the curfew may be relaxed tomorrow morning for two hours if the tension eases.

L N Mishra Probe

The steps taken by D Sen, the then CBI chief, to sabotage the investigation into the murder of L N Mishra by his own agency on instructions from Mrs Indira Gandhi are described in detail by V M Tarkunde in his report. According to Tarkunde, an officer of the rank of Sen could not have suppressed the investigation into the murder of a cabinet minister when it had reached a crucial stage yielding some startling disclosures without the assurance of political support from higher quarters. There is no other reason to explain why Sen rushed to Samastipur on March 28 on learning about the disclosure of the name of Ram Bilas Jha by Arun Kumar Mishra in a conversation with the Samastipur jailor on March 21. Within days, he terminated the association of the state CID and police with the investigation.

Israel-Egypt Border

The Israeli prime minister, Menachem Begin, after a meeting with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, said that Egypt and Israel had proclaimed their borders open and that he would go to Alexandria early in July. Begin, Sadat and the US Secretary of State Cyrus Vance spoke briefly following their meeting in El Arish and Begin said, “the President and I can proclaim here in El Arish the borders of Israel and Egypt are opened”.