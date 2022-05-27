May 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Reddy’s Displeasure

The President is believed to have expressed his displeasure to the Prime Minister. He told Mrs Gandhi that the governor’s invitation to Bhajan Lal to form the government was not proper and constitutional. According to informed sources, the prime minister was “excited” when the president made these observations. The President used these words while describing his interactions with the PM to a Haryana delegation. He suggested to the PM that an early session of the assembly should be called to test the strength of both sides. The PM has since then also expressed similar views. This was a result of his interactions with her, the President said. He told the Opposition that he was equally unhappy with their role.

Left Front Sworn In

The first five ministers of the Left Front government in West Bengal were administered the oath of office by Governor B D Pande. Chief Minister Jyoti Basu was the first to take the oath followed by Krishnapada Ghosh (CPM), Kannailal Bhattacharya (Forward Block), Jatin Chakravarty (RSP) and Kanai Bhowmick (CPI). All but Bhowmick were ministers in the previous government. The Congress-I and Congress-S boycotted the function to protest against the alleged rigging. No member of the Janata, SUCI, BJP or Gurkha were seen in the gathering.

PM invites CPM

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has invited the CPM for talks on the communal issue. She is said to have sought the help of the party in solving the issue.

Progress On Falkland

Argentina and Britain accepted a UN resolution calling for Secretary-General Javier Perez De Cueller to negotiate a ceasefire within a week as the British navy lost two more ships in the Falkland conflict.