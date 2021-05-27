May 27, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Panel On Assam Fails

The eighth round of talks between the leaders of the Assam agitation and the government seems to have reached a dead end. But both sides are reluctant to admit a breakdown or even end the negotiations. The seven-member negotiating committee, which has been grappling with the contentious question, reported back to the Home Minister on May 26. “The committee has failed to evolve an acceptable solution on the future of foreign nationals,” its report noted. The two sides came to a dead end when the leaders failed to get a “satisfactory clarification” about the definition of “authorised” and “unauthorised” entrants or bona fide migrants. They had sought these clarifications at what was anticipated to be the final meeting of the committee.

Chavan Quits

Y B Chavan has resigned from the primary membership of the AICC, the leadership of the Congress Parliamentary Committee, and the membership of the working committee and parliamentary board. He said his entry into the Congress (I) was the next step but maintained this would take time. After all that too is a political party and the question would need internal discussion, he explained. Meanwhile, the resignation has widened the rift between Devraj Urs and Jagjivan. Urs, who said that the resignation will not have any effect on the Congress, reportedly did not even inform Ram of Chavan’s move.

Makalu Probe

The CBI claims to have identified the person who cut the cable of Air India’s Boeing 707 Makalu. The CBI counsel, P R Namjoshi, told the senior metropolitan magistrate, AD Kale, that the trim cable had been cut by senior Air India technician Suresh Pandurang Inamadar, the last technician to be arrested. His co-conspirators are yet to be traced. Namjoshi made this disclosure while opposing Inamdar’s bail plea.