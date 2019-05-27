May 27, 1979, Forty Years Ago: L N Mishra inquiry

V M Tarkunde has in a sensational report to the Bihar government said that the CBI inquiry into the murder of L N Mishra was “deliberately abandoned, indeed sabotaged, probably at the instance of Mrs Indira Gandhi” when evidence began to point to the murder having been planned by Ram Bilas Jha, a Bihar MOLC at the time and a close associate of Yashpal Kapoor. The CBI inquiry was abandoned in March 1975, barely two months after the murder. Tarakunde has recommended a fresh probe. The report has been submitted to the prime minister by the Bihar government with the request that the Centre should take appropriate action.

Advertising

US air crash

An American Airlines widebodied jet loaded with 270 holiday travellers crashed nose first and broke apart in flames yesterday just after take-off from O’Hare International Airport. Authorities said all aboard were killed in the worst air disaster in US history. The bodies of the persons on board the jet were strewn over a wide area. They planted high wooden stakes with flags on them to mark parts of bodies. Two persons, identified as Andrew Bellavia, 46, and Riohard Masker, 28, were taken alive from the scene to hospital. Both were working in the area where the crash occurred. A temporary morgue was set up at an American Airlines hangar at O’Hare. Chicago police sent six paddy wagons to help remove bodies.

Traders’ violence

The UP Government has decided to curb with an iron hand the tendency among certain “belligerent” sections of the trading community to take the law into its hands as reflected in the incident in Aminabad in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has taken a stern view of the incident in which a section of traders obstructed officers of the Sales Tax Department in performing their duty, gheraoed and attacked the police station, indulged in hurling bricks and also set ablaze a postal van and three government vehicles.