May 24, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam agitation

Assam agitation leaders urged the government to submit concrete proposals in writing on the future of the 1961-71 entrants and its response to their proposals. The AASU and AAGSP leaders also told reporters after a meeting of the negotiating committee that they would like to have the final meeting on May 24. After that, the entire issue should be reverted to the Home Ministry for discussions with the two delegations. The two outfits have been trying to ascertain the government stand for more than a week. The two outfits differ in their assessment of the government attitude, with AASU being optimistic.

New Moore Conflict

Bangladesh President Zia-ur-Rahman in his first public statement on the crisis in the New Moore Island said appropriate steps have to be taken to resolve it. Addressing his party’s executive committee, Rahman said that some countries do not want our stability “or some countries do not want Bangladesh to grow”. The committee asked the government to take all steps “to ensure withdrawal of Indian troops from Bangladeshi soil”.

Temple Trade Union

The gods have fallen victim to the trade union movement. The demand for minimum wages has infiltrated the sacrosanct corridors of the Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Delhi with a large section of its employees on dharna since May 17. The pujaris, at least four of the 11 employed by the temple, are up in arms against the temple management. They have joined hands with the chowkidars and cleaning staff.

Francoists Strike

A band of 20 heavily armed rightists stormed a Barcelona Bank and threatened to start killing more than 200 hostages unless the Spanish government released four leaders of Spain’s attempted coup. The Francoist gunmen also threatened to blow up the bank.