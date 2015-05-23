May 23, Forty Years Ago: JP for Revolution

Naxalites killed a CRPF constable in an ambush near Dullamchak, a village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district.

Jayaprakash Narayan asked the people of Bihar to observe “Total Revolution Day” on June 5 and then form a “janata sarkar” in every village to usher in a new social order, according to a report. May was to be devoted to propagating the message of “total revolution”, even in the remotest corners of the state, recruitment of volunteers for the vahini and the complete formation of the janata sarkar. Small groups of workers were to tour the state by cycle or on foot to educate people. He asked people to devote their energies to implementing the six-point programme of the janata sarkar — janata courts, supervision of the distribution of essential commodities, distribution of bhoodan and government land, fight against the dowry system.

Naxal violence

Naxalites killed a CRPF constable in an ambush near Dullamchak, a village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. The Left rebels immobilised the car he was travelling in and sprayed bullets on the passengers. JP asked the Bihar government to realise the aspirations of Bhojpur’s poor and not resort to violence.

Soviet purge

Alexander Shelepin, chairman of the presidium of the USSR Central Council of Trade Unions, was relieved of his post. The month before, Shelepin had been removed from the Communist Party politburo. Former head of the KGB, he was once considered the main rival of party chief Leonid Brezhnev.

Doctors in Britain

Indian medical degrees obtained henceforth would no longer be acceptable for full registration to practise in Britain, the General Medical Council announced. The council, which governs the British medical profession, stressed that the decision would not affect doctors already practising in Britain.

