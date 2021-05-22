May 22, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Studies On Cabinet

Three high-level studies are being simultaneously conducted on the reorganisation of central ministries. The studies have been undertaken by L K Jha, chairman of the Economic Administration Reforms Commission, G Parthasarthy former chairman of the policy planning cell, and the cabinet secretariat. The studies will determine which department is to be governed by which ministry. The aim of the studies is to reduce overlapping of functions, improve coordination and speed up decision making. The timing of the studies is important considering Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is thinking of reshuffling the Cabinet in the next three weeks. The long budget session is now over and a number of ministers are holding more than one portfolio.

Mitterand Sworn In

Socialist Francis Mitterrand was sworn in as the French President and close aide Pierre Mauroy as the prime minister. The new secretary general of the Elysee Palace, Pierre Beregovoy, announced the appointment of Mauroy less than an hour after the new president was sworn in. Mauroy will have the task of preparing for the general elections, which Mitterrand said he will call next month to try to overthrow the centre right parliamentary majority.

Bangla Minister

The Indian government has announced that it has invited the Bangladesh foreign minister Shamsul Haq to visit India for talks in July. Sources say that the invitation was extended much before the dispute over the New Moore Island developed into a crisis. The visit might be the first sign of a thaw.

Bonfire Of Films

Pakistani customs authorities made a bonfire of 1,375 Indian films smuggled into the country. Import and exhibition of Indian films is strictly prohibited in Pakistan as a protectionist measure for the local film industry.