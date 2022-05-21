May 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Poll Trends

The Congress (I) which wrested power in Kerala along with its allies appeared to be in for a jolt at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh, while trailing behind the CP(M)-led Left Front in Bengal. As counting progressed in the mini general elections covering four states and 22 assemblies, a struggle for supremacy was on in Haryana with the Congress (I) and the Lok Dal-BJP alliance sharing the honours. None of them had secured the lead. In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front notched up a tally of 77 in the 140 member house while the Left Front secured the remaining seats.

Indo-China Impasse

The second round of talks between India and China came to an end in Delhi without the two sides arriving at an agreed plan for resolving the tangled boundary question. The officials have, however, agreed to meet in Beijing in a few months. An Indian government spokesperson almost conceded at the end that the two countries were at the “outer fringes of a maze” in looking for a solution to the boundary.

Ex-speaker Opens Fire

The Speaker of the dissolved Haryana Assembly Colonel Rao Ram Singh opened fire on a crowd that had gheraoed his house in Malina village in the Rewari assembly constituency while counting of the election results was on. A score of persons were injured. While details of the incident are awaited, the declaration of the results there have been withheld.

UK’s Aggression

Britain has told the commander of its navy task force to begin a series of landings and hit and runs in the Falkland Islands. The country’s Defence Ministry has confirmed this report.