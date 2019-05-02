May 2, 1979, Forty Years Ago: May Day Magic

Peking threw off its stolid gray habit for glowing red lanterns and mile-long necklaces of electric lights to celebrate International Labour Day. On May Day eve, the city glowed and firecrackers popped in the distance. Every building in Tiananmen Square was edged with thousands of white lights. Thousands of Soviet citizens took part in the May Day parade at the decked up Red Square in Moscow, too. The Soviet president, Leonid Brezhnev, took the salute and accepted greetings from workers, peasants and other Soviet people. In Teheran, thousands of jubilant marchers paraded through the city in the first mass celebration of the May day holiday in Iran in recent times.

Advertising

Sanjay Gandhi Arrest

Sanjay Gandhi was arrested today along with about 400 Youth Congress workers, when the procession he was leading, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Courts Bill, turned violent. Others arrested today also included Jagdish Tytler, president of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress (I), who organised the procession. The DPYC (I) had earlier prepared a memorandum to be presented to the PM with demands including ownership rights to residents of resettlement colonies and enhancement of dearness allowance for workers.

Adoption Bill

Prime Minister Morarji Desai will meet opposition leaders for a consensus on the proposed Bill on adoption of children, Shanti Bhushan, Union law minister, announced. Bhushan said the meeting would “thrash out in what form the Bill would be introduced” so that its passage is smooth. He said the Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 1972 and referred to a joint select committee which took some years to examine it. After it came back to the Rajya Sabha, the Bill was withdrawn as some parties wanted to oppose it. Now various social welfare organisations were pressing for the Bill as it was the International Year of the Child.