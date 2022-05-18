May 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Missing Candidates

Three political leaders including two poll candidates from their Krishnagar East constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district remained untraced for the fourth day. Chief Minister Jyoti Basu said that a vigorous search operation was going on and the police were working round the clock to trace the poll candidates, Kashikanta Moitra (Janata) and Gopal Sarkar (Congress J), and Shibu Chowdury another Janata leader. Basu said veteran Janata Party leader PC Sen had received an anonymous call from a person saying that he was speaking from a place from where Moitra was held. The caller said that unless 500 extremist prisoners were released, Moitra would remain with them till May 19. Basu said that there was no question of releasing any of the extremists.

Sino-Indian Talks

Indian and Chinese officials began talks at Hyderabad house in Delhi to find ways to resolve outstanding Sino-Indian issues including the border question. After a hour long plenary session, the two delegations divided themselves into four groups. One of them will discuss the tangled border question and the other three will hold talks on other aspects of bilateral relations including trade, cultural ties and cooperation in science and technology. The delegations have arrived at an understanding that nothing will be disclosed to the media till May 21.

Dost To Visit Geneva

The Afghan President Babrak Karmal is sending his foreign minister Mohammad Dost to Geneva to attend the meeting of UN representatives and Iranian and Pakistani delegations on the Afghanistan issue. Karmal disclosed this to K Natwar Singh, secretary to the External Affairs Ministry, who is in Kabul with a special message from Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.