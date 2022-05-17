May 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Preliminary Talks

A 30-minute preliminary exchange of views between the leader of the Indian delegation, Eric Gonsalves, and the leader of the Chinese delegation, Fu Hao, and the conciliatory speeches they made at the dinner Gonsalves hosted in honour of the visitors set the tone for the tone for the Sino-Indian talks opening the next day. Both Gonsalves and Fu, in their carefully prepared speeches warmly expressed their governments’ desire to improve relations. And significantly, both of them underscored the understanding the two governments have already arrived at that the border dispute is the central issue the resolution of which is important for the normalisation of relations between India and China. The problems that India and China faced in today’s world can be better faced if they devised a basis for cooperation and fully normal relations, Gonsalves said.