May 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Preliminary Talks

A 30-minute preliminary exchange of views between the leader of the Indian delegation, Eric Gonsalves, and the leader of the Chinese delegation, Fu Hao, and the conciliatory speeches they made at the dinner Gonsalves hosted in honour of the visitors set the tone for the tone for the Sino-Indian talks opening the next day. Both Gonsalves and Fu, in their carefully prepared speeches warmly expressed their governments’ desire to improve relations. And significantly, both of them underscored the understanding the two governments have already arrived at that the border dispute is the central issue the resolution of which is important for the normalisation of relations between India and China. The problems that India and China faced in today’s world can be better faced if they devised a basis for cooperation and fully normal relations, Gonsalves said.
The Union Home Ministry has asked ministers of state governments not to make statements on communal disturbances in their areas. The Home Ministry has recently sent “exhaustive guidelines” on prevention and control of communal disturbances and for promotion of communal harmony to the states and union territory administration.” It has suggested that ministers should not comment on any agitation likely to lead to communal dissatisfaction. Once disturbances start, ministers should not express their views on the cause of the disturbances and they way they were being dealt with because this was bound to affect steps taken by the local administration.
West Bengal chief minister Jyoti Basu has asked police to intensify the search for the two election candidates and an agent who have been missing since May 14. Kashi Kanto Moitra, a Janata candidate, Gopal Chandra Sarkar, a Congress (J) nominee and Moitra’s election agent, Shibu Choudhury, did not return home after election campaigns. Police have meanwhile found the car in which Sarkar was reportedly abducted.
