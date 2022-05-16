May 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Falklands Attack

Falklands Attack

British jets bombed Port Stanley airfield and naval commandos carried a night raid into a West Falkland airstrip destroying a number of aircraft and blowing up an ammunition dump. The attacks were reported by the Defence Ministry on Saturday as British diplomats in the US met Margaret Thatcher to report the progress of talks at the UN. British Sea Harrier jets renewed bombing on the airfield outside Port Stanley, capital of the Falklands, in the first military action in the area in two days. In Buenos Aires, the Argentine military junta said its forces repelled the attack.

PM On Pakistan

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said that Pakistan had not been adhering to the Simla accord since its present military rulers came to power. Pakistan, she said, had been adopting “ dubious standards”. On the one hand, that country was talking of friendship with India, on the other, it had been acquiring sophisticated weapons.

Chinese Delegation

An 11-member official-level Chinese team led by Fu Hao has arrived to hold the second round of talks on the border question and other bilateral matters. Fu, a former Vice-Foreign Minister who has come here as a special envoy of the Chinese government, was received at Delhi airport by Eric Gonsalves, Secretary to the External Affairs Ministry.

EVMs In Kerala

The Chief Election Commissioner is competent under the law to issue such orders as are necessary to rectify any inadequacy in the existent laws to ensure the holding of elections. This also covers the use of electronic voting machine. The machines will be used in the May 19 Assembly elections in the Parur constituency in Kerala.