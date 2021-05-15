May 15, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Chavan In Congress (I)

Y B Chavan is set to join the Congress (I) in the next few days. He is understood to have held several meetings with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the past few months. The first meeting, which was exploratory, took place on January 27. Recently, the PM conveyed a message to Chavan that the time has come for he and his friends to join the Congress (I). Chavan who held important portfolios – Home, Defence, Finance, Foreign Affairs – in Indira Gandhi’s pre-1977 governments parted ways with her during the post-Emergency split in the Congress. Subsequently, he found himself in the treasury benches when the Charan Singh government took over. But that was short lived as the Congress (I) swept back to power throwing out the Lok Dal-Congress government.

Assam Talks

The deck is cleared for the talks in Delhi between the Union government and the Assam agitators with both the All Assam Students’ Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad announcing the decision to send a 25-member delegation to the deliberations on May 16. The delegation will comprise six members of the AASU and 19 members of the AAGSP. Bhrigu Kumar Phukan of the AASU said that his organisation will stick to the demands for foreigners to be identified on the basis of the 1951 NRC and 1952 electoral rolls.

Cho’s Gift

Cho Ramaswany has sent a gift to Home Minister Giani Zail Singh. It’s a rubber stamp with the inscription, “You are dismissed”. The inscription is not meant for the home minister. It will help him dismiss any number of government officers, especially in the wake of the Makalu sabotage, explained Cho. He has a grievance too: The fact that the collapse of the bridge in Gujarat’s Broach district was not construed as an attempt on the Prime Minister’s life.