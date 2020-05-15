May 15, 1980, Forty Years Ago: AAGSP Threats

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on May 15, 1980. This is the front page of The Indian Express published on May 15, 1980.

With the ultimatum on the foreigners’ issue due to expire, the All-Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) made what it called a last-minute appeal to the government to come forward with an “acceptable and constitutional” solution before expiry of deadline failing which, it said, ‘’appropriate action would have to be taken”. The Parishad, in a statement issued in Gauhati, said it was waiting for some meaningful response from the government “at this last minute”. If the government does not act as demanded, it warned, then the people will have to take some appropriate measures towards fulfilment of the goal.

Manipur Military Aid

The Manipur government is likely to seek military aid to stem the near-insurgency situation prevailing in the Manipur Valley, it was learnt through reliable official sources. The state government plans to have almost half of the Valley declared a disturbed area under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Assam and Manipur) Special Powers Act. Official sources said the government had prepared a case for recommending the invocation of the Armed Forces Act of 1953. The recommendation will be forwarded to Shillong within a day or two, the chief minister, Dorendra Singh, told UNI.

Banning Strikes

An ordinance giving wide powers to the Maharashtra government to ban strikes in essential services has been promulgated by the president. The ordinance provides for arrest without warrant of anyone suspected of having committed an offence under it and seizure of vehicles used by him/her. Anyone participating in an illegal strike is liable to a jail term of upto six months and a fine of upto Rs 200 besides disciplinary action by the employer. It lays down severe punishment for those instigating strikes or giving financial support to strikers. This category may include labour leaders who are liable to imprisonment upto a year and fine of upto Rs 1,000.

