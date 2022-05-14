May 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Wheat Crop Damage

Krishi Bhavan experts are still to make a detailed assessment to ascertain the extent of damage to the wheat crop by continuous rains in the northern states. Though in the beginning, officials tended to give the impression that the damage is not as extensive as feared, they are now feeling concerned over the dim rabi prospects. What is worrying is the weather forecast that rains will continue for the next few days. The wheat crop has suffered badly in parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Reports suggest that the loss is likely to be as high as 25 per cent in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Indira vs Marxists

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has said that the Marxists have tried to malign her and her family in every possible way. “Are they aware of the might of Indian womanhood?” she asked. Addressing a number of meetings in different Kerala districts, she asked the youth and woman to take a firm stand against the misrule of the Marxists. The party, and not the people, was supreme in the eyes of communists, she said. They were in favour of one-party rule. On the other hand, the Congress (I) believed in democracy and that was why there were non-Congress (I)-ruled states and ministries.

Punjab Polls

Chief Election Commissioner S L Shakhdar has rejected the Punjab government’s appeal to cancel by-elections in Nangal and Faridkot constituencies. He reportedly told the government that the situation did not warrant a postponement.

Afghan Peace Talks

Iran’s seat at the UN-sponsored talks on Afghanistan is likely to remain vacant though an Iranian government representative is likely to be present in Geneva for consultations.