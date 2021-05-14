May 14, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Pope Shot At

Pope John Paul was hit by three bullets in the intestine when a gunman, who identified himself as a Turkish national, fired at close range in St Peter’s square on May 13. Vatican Radio said the bullets have been removed by a surgery and they had not affected the Pope’s vital organs. The radio said that the Pope was “not in a serious condition”. Italian police said the man arrested after the shooting, identified himself as Mehmet Ali Hagea. They said he kept repeating, “I couldn’t care less about life”. He identified himself as a student at the University of Foreigners at Perugia, south of Rome. The university, however, reported that it had no student with such a name. The man reportedly had vowed to kill the Pope during his 1979 visit to Turkey.

Naga Rebels Strike

Seven soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed in an ambush by Naga rebels in Nagaland’s Tuensang district. An official communique said the rebels from the Muviah group stormed the army outpost when the soldiers were asleep. The JCO and five other soldiers died on the spot, while one other soldier died in the hospital. The group had killed Congress (I) MLA Mulo and two others in an ambush in the same district on April 27. This was the biggest attack by the Nagas on an army outpost since the signing of the Shillong Accord in 1973.

AMU Violence

The Aligarh Muslim University is tense following a pitched battle between the police and the students on May 12 in which one student, Mohammad Aftab, died and 28 others received injuries. Home Minister Giani Zail Singh visited Aligarh on April 13, spoke to the injured students and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 15,000 to the dead student’s family. Monetary compensation will be given to the injured students as well.