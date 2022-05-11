May 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: British Firing

British forces shelled Argentine positions on the Falkland islands sporadically for the second straight day, the evening newspaper La Razon reported. The paper that has close connections with the army high command said the shelling seemed intended to harass the Argentine troops rather than to hit military targets. The targets were military positions around the islands’ main airport in Port Stanley, reported the press association Britain’s national press agency. British medical sources said that frigates and destroyers of airforce, equipped with anti aircraft machines were operating within the sight of Argentine defenders. British correspondents have reported that the Argentine trawler Narwal bombed by British harrier jets has sunk. One crewman was killed and 13 were injured before the rest of the crew surrendered.

Arms Race

US President Ronald Reagan has challenged the Soviet Union to join the US in sharply reducing their arsenals of long-range nuclear missiles. In a speech at his alma mater, Eureka College, assured the Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev that he and his people have nothing to fear from the United States. He proposed that as a first step, the United States and Soviet Union reduce their complement by more than 7,000 warheads each.

Orissa Cabinet Crisis

The Orissa cabinet is facing a crisis over the revolt of some ministers against a junior minister, Basanta Biswal, for his dictatorial actions. Commonly described as “super CM”, he hold the portfolios of Mining, Geology, Works, Housing and Urban Development. Recently, not only ministers but at least seven IAS officers including the chief secretary have been overruled and humiliated by him.