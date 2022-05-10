May 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: UK attacks again

British ships and helicopters have attacked Port Stanley and Port Darwin and fighter bombers sank a fishing vessel and machine-gunned lifeboats in the resumption of the Anglo-Argentine conflict over the Falkland Islands. An official communique from Argentina said that the British was repelled after 50 minutes. It said one crew member of a boat was killed and several others involved. It described the attack as treachery unknown in the history of naval warfare. Instructions have been issued to relevant organisations to raise the issue at different fora. In London, the Defence Minister announced that the fishing vessel has surrendered to the British task force. The spokesperson also confirmed that the British forces had Argentine forces around Port Stanley.

Watch over Delhi

A team of sleuths from the communal wing of the special branch of the Delhi police and the Union Home Ministry’s Intelligence Bureau has been asked to unearth the conspiracy behind the cases of sacrilege in some temples of the capital. While police pickets have been posted near temple and other sensitive spots, a close watch is being kept on the activists of Dal Khalsa. There are intelligence reports of miscreants doing something untoward after the incidents of sacrilege in Punjab and Haryana.

Vajpayee’s claims

BJP President Atal Bihari Vajpayee has alleged that the Congress (I) was preparing the ground to postpone the polls scheduled for May 19. It said the party was hatching the plan with communal groups and its regional allies because it apprehends a rebuff from the people in the polls. Five chief ministers of the party had been changed and many are likely to be changed after May 19, he said.

Warsaw protests

Police used water cannons in a bid to quell a fresh round of protests in the Polish capital, Warsaw. Some 1,000 people were participating in the protests.