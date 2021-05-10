May 10, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Integration Agency

The Northern Zonal council agreed that divisive and separatist elements which had once again raised their heads, should be dealt with firmly in the interests of the unity and integrity of the country. The Chief Secretary to the Punjab Governor, I C Puri, who is also secretary to the Council, said that Chief Ministers felt that there was an urgent need to curb such tendencies. The council decided to set up a standing committee on the pattern of various committees set up by the National Integration Council to deal with various problems of the northern states. Chief secretaries will be members of this body, and various administrative secretaries and heads of departments could be co opted for smooth functioning of this agency.

EC Stonewalls

The Election Commission has rejected most suggestions by 40 Members of Parliament to prevent rigging during the forthcoming by-elections to the Lok Sabha. The memorandum referred to the manner in which the government machinery has been used in the election to the state assemblies in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Orissa. The commission informed the MPs that it did not agree with their suggestion to empower election observers to deal with the issue of posting police forces.

PSU Workers Relent

The joint front of the agitating public sector workers in Bangalore has accepted the Centre’s offer to negotiate between the concerned trade unions and the management of the four locked out central units. The convenor of the front D Rajagopal said that there could be no objection to holding talks with the management if the latter made the offer in a written form.

IRA’s Bomb Alert

The Irish Republican Army has claimed to have planted a bomb in the Shetland Isles oil terminal due to be opened on May 10 by Queen Elizabeth.