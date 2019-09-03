To Bawa sir, with love

There is a short, charming video, from five years ago, of a straight-shooting Marzban Patel, lovingly called “Bawa sir”, who is also this year’s recipient of the Dronacharya award for coaching young hockey players and producing at least 30 internationals and six Olympians. Asked about his record, a nonplussed Patel says, “normal feeling hai. If four players played for India, there are more who don’t make it. No need to be happy or to celebrate. It’s part of the training.” He goes on to lament the lack of focus at the grassroots, and talks about how the education system in the country is “bakwaas”, useless, as teachers and parents don’t encourage children to play.

Advertising

It is in this milieu, where hockey is seen as an endangered sport, that Patel has spotted, nurtured and produced quality players with his labour of love. His tribe is fading in the soulless world of academies where some sport stars lend their names to establishments for money but hardly ever invest their own time, labour and commitment to them. No wonder, gratitude-filled tributes have poured in from the likes of Viren Rasquinha to Valmiki for Patel. Memories abound, of how he convinced everyone involved to let a 14-year old Viren Rasquinha play with the adults — a move that changed his career. How he changed the minds of the initially-reluctant parents of Suraj Karkera, currently playing for India.

Not many who have trained with him remember him wielding a hockey stick. His speciality was in spotting talent and in conveying the love of the game to the young players and ensuring they engaged with it long enough for them to fall head over heels in love with the sport. He believes coaching can’t be restricted to just imparting game skills, but its success lies in how a coach can affect the sporting ecosystem itself. He has built relationships with parents, convincing the stubborn ones to let their kids play. His philosophy is of total commitment, of a kind rarely seen nowadays. He would cajole, scold, inspire the players and somewhere down the line, their awe and respect would be replaced with love and gratitude.