scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Mary Roy’s legacy will be her fight to ensure equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women, furthering gender justice

The noted educationist and activist, who died at the age of 89 this week, was the petitioner in a court case, Mary Roy vs the State of Kerala, that became a landmark in Indian legal history

In 1986, when the apex court decided in her favour, it cemented Roy’s role in pushing India along the path towards greater gender equality.

It was anger over her worth being reduced to Rs 5,000 that powered Mary Roy in her long, lonely battle for the equal inheritance rights of Syrian Christian women in Kerala. The noted educationist and activist, who died at the age of 89 this week, was the petitioner in a court case, Mary Roy vs the State of Kerala, that became a landmark in Indian legal history and marked an important moment in the fight for gender justice in India.

Roy had a tumultuous life — she had walked out of an unhappy marriage and brought up her two children alone and, in an acrimonious battle, fought her family in court for an equal share of the ancestral property. Her courage and refusal to be cowed inspired the character Ammu, the rebel heart of her daughter Arundhati’s award-winning novel, The God of Small Things. In later years, Roy’s life saw a measure of stability, especially with the success of her school, Pallikoodam in her hometown Kottayam.

Read in Explained |The landmark Mary Roy case in SC, which gave Syrian Christian women equal right to property

If she eventually came to be regarded as a pillar of the Syrian Catholic community, her path to this position had been long and thorny. It was hard enough being a divorcee and a single parent in a deeply conservative society: Roy’s isolation only deepened when, in 1983, she filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the provisions of the 1917 Travancore Christian Succession Act, which had continued to apply to Syrian Christians after the former princely state became part of Kerala in 1956. According to the Act’s provisions, if a man died intestate, any daughter he had would only be entitled to one-fourth of the value of the share that was inherited by the son or Rs 5,000, whichever was less. In 1986, when the apex court decided in her favour, it cemented Roy’s role in pushing India along the path towards greater gender equality.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 04:12:14 am
Next Story

Long road ahead for Sri Lanka’s recovery

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar Press Bill
September 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bihar Press Bill

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement