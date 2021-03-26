Wanted: A Snyder Cut

In 2017, legions of comic book and movie fans across the world were deeply disappointed by Justice League. Unlike its Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, The Avengers, the multi-superhero flick based on the DC comics characters just didn’t match up. Much of the blame for the bad visual effects, weak script and under-developed characters was borne by Joss Whedon, the director who took over Justice League after Zack Snyder left the project half-way through due to a personal tragedy. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a re-edited version of the 2017 film, came out earlier this month, something fans have been demanding for four years. And the broad consensus is that it has wiped out many of the sins of the original.

In the year since the COVID-19 lockdown, and the many restrictions it has wrought in its wake, a significant number of humans have become lonely creatures. The social, so essential to our evolutionary needs, is now a simulacrum — workplaces are on two-dimensional screens, the only affirmation is a mirror, a drink with acquaintances and a hug from a friend are rare pleasures. Jobs have been lost, careers set back years; mental health issues have been exacerbated, relationships tested to the limit. Even in the best of times, who hasn’t wished they could re-edit the past, go back and present the best version of themselves?

Life, of course, is not a superhero fantasy and the private mistakes of ordinary people are just things they have to live with. But for DC comic book and movie fans at least, there’s at least one tragedy they don’t have to live with. For the rest — the vast majority who are probably scoffing at why so much attention is being given to a second movie about flying men in tights and billionaires in bat costumes in these serious, devastating times — there is, unfortunately, no Snyder Cut for life.