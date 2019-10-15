Martin’s lament

The latest re-imagining of a classic superhero character, Joker, is heavily inspired by a Martin Scorsese classic, The Kings of Comedy (1983). Scorsese, one of the most successful and respected directors today, though, has scant regard for films based on comic books, especially the “summer blockbusters” that Marvel and DC churn out every year. He has remarked that these films were “not cinema”, blamed them for turning the theatre into an “amusement park” and said they were “invading” the public imagination, crowding out art that explores human complexity.

While Scorsese’s lament has, predictably, caused much chagrin among superhero movie producers and fans, it is worth taking his criticism seriously. The audiovisual is arguably the most widely-consumed and accessible form of public art. It shapes public conversations and opens up worlds. Unidimensional characters, and fairly formulaic plots have come to dominate the big screen in the US, as have remakes. Original writing — the story — seems to be coming in second to VFX extravaganzas for an attention-deficit audience. And while the case has been made that the plethora of choice allows all forms of cinema to find their audience, big distributors for big films crowd out other films. Scorsese’s point, really, is that character-driven cinema need not be pushed to the sidelines.

In his polemic against the superhero, Scorsese did make a confession: He wasn’t able to watch all the important films in the genre. If he had, perhaps he would have realised that over the last two decades, these films, too, have evolved. The generation that watched the first Spiderman (2002), is now looking for its characters to grow. Or, maybe Scorsese is right, it’s time for new stories, and for the security blanket of childhood comforts to be relegated to nostalgia. In the end, though, Samuel Jackson, a staple in superhero movies who has also worked with Scorsese, put it best: “Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies.”