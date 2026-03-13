According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has developed a penchant for these shoes and started gifting them to cabinet members, and other favoured individuals, after guessing their sizes.

Before the emails and Pizzagate, before the basket of deplorables and Benghazi, there was a time when criticism of Hillary Clinton revolved around something apparently equally polarising: The pantsuits. One may be forgiven for wondering why, at a time when such attire was no longer unusual for women in professional environments. But politicians’ sartorial choices never fail to attract attention, often of the negative sort, which may be one reason they tend to stick to the uniform — whether suit-and-tie or white-shirt-and-mundu. Now, all eyes are on the US cabinet and its new uniform of sorts: Shoes made by the American brand Florsheim.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has developed a penchant for these shoes and started gifting them to cabinet members, and other favoured individuals, after guessing their sizes. They make sure to wear the shoes in front of him, even when they’re the wrong size — online fashion critics have spotted Secretary of State Marco Rubio apparently wearing Florsheims that are too big.