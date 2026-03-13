Opinion Marco Rubio and a gift of big, beautiful shoes
All eyes are on the US cabinet and its new uniform of sorts: Shoes made by the American brand Florsheim
Before the emails and Pizzagate, before the basket of deplorables and Benghazi, there was a time when criticism of Hillary Clinton revolved around something apparently equally polarising: The pantsuits. One may be forgiven for wondering why, at a time when such attire was no longer unusual for women in professional environments. But politicians’ sartorial choices never fail to attract attention, often of the negative sort, which may be one reason they tend to stick to the uniform — whether suit-and-tie or white-shirt-and-mundu. Now, all eyes are on the US cabinet and its new uniform of sorts: Shoes made by the American brand Florsheim.
According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has developed a penchant for these shoes and started gifting them to cabinet members, and other favoured individuals, after guessing their sizes. They make sure to wear the shoes in front of him, even when they’re the wrong size — online fashion critics have spotted Secretary of State Marco Rubio apparently wearing Florsheims that are too big.
If this is true, these politicians face the task of catering to a constituency with a very particular aesthetic sense, honed in the haute couture of 1980s New York. To win even more, they might also want to consider wearing extra-long ties, reaching well below the belt, and even adding a sprinkling of tasteful gold décor to their homes. As with the discourse over Clinton’s pantsuits, though, this is all just a distraction. There are more serious things to be concerned about, like the President’s next Truth Social post.