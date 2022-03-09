March 9, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Secret Letter

The Central government’s secret policy instructions on grant of citizenship to refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan early and to confer special privileges on entrants belonging to minority communities. It is now these instructions over which the Assam talks have stalled. Some of these instructions were contained in secret letter No. 4/366/63-IC of June 16, 1965. It said: “…the question of registration as Indian citizens of members or the minority communities who have, recently, migrated from East Pakistan, has been under consideration… It has been decided that such of the migrants (where they live come with or without migration certificates or travel documents) as have severed their ties and connections with Pakistan and have settled in service, trade or profession in India, may be registered as Indian citizens.

Deadly Dump Preliminary police investigation into the accident near the nuclear fuel complex (NFC) Hyderabad has revealed that potentially dangerous waste material was regularly being dumped by the NFC on open ground, with no fencing or warning signs. Two young children who were gathering firewood near the dump came in contact with combustible scrap material and died after sustaining severe burns. Garwhal Poll Issue The indefinite postponement of the Garhwal election figured once again in the Lok Sabha when angry DSP members interrupted proceedings for a brief period and staged a walkout to register their protest. Speaker Balram Jakhar refused to permit any discussion on the Garhwal poll because the issue had figured in the House twice. DSP explained that they had to raise the issue repeatedly because the Garhwal constituency had remained unrepresented in the Lok Sabha for 22 months.