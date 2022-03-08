March 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Merger Talks

The Lok Dal has decided to make the last bid for its unification with the Congress (S) and the Janata Party within the next five weeks. The national executive of the party, which adopted a resolution to this effect, however, gave an ultimatum to the two parties that the Lok Dal would go ahead with its independent identity if they failed to agree on the merger by mid-April. Some members, however, criticised party president Charan Singh’s action in “unilaterally” dissolving the coordination committee comprising nominees of the Janata Party, the Congress (S ) and the Lok Dal, set up to facilitate their unification. Charan Singh is reported to have explained that the committee had outlived its utility.

Kashmir Comments The Indian Embassy in Islamabad dismissed as “extraordinary’’ a suggestion in Pakistan’s official media that the Indian government had been misled by its delegate about Islamabad’s contentious reference to Kashmir at Geneva. The reference at the Human Rights Commission by Pakistan’s delegate Agha Hilaly had led to the postponement of foreign secretary R D Sathe’s visit to Islamabad earlier this month. In making the reference, Hilay, the Indian government alleged, had gone back, under instructions from Islamabad on a promise he made to the Indian delegation. US In Iran The US is secretly aiding Iranian paramilitary and political exile groups and beaming radio propaganda into Iran, designed to counter growing Soviet influence in Iran and to give the U S a role of its own in the event that Ayatollah Khomeini’s Islamic regime falters, the New York Times reported, quoting “Western intelligence” officials. The sources insisted that no efforts are being made to overthrow the Islamic government.