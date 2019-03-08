March 8, 1979, Forty Years Ago: UP politics crisis

UP Political Crisis

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Banarasi Das returned to Lucknow after failing to secure the help of central leaders to resolve his ministry-making problem. Janata Party chief, Chandra Shekhar, told Das not to expect central intervention. Chandra Shekhar told Das that it was his responsibility to run the ministry since he had not consulted the high command before selecting his colleagues.

Janata Mantris

Two more ministers, Satya Prakash Malaviya and Hari Krishna Srivastava, were inducted into the Banarasi Das ministry. Narain Singh of the CTO was also appointed deputy chief minister, next in rank to Ram Naresh Yadav.

Invite To Phizo

Attempts are afoot in Nagaland to involve A Z Phizo, father of the Naga insurgent movement, in any future negotiations between the Union government and the rebel Naga leaders. Chief Minister Vizol has said his government and his party, the United Democratic Front (UDF), will have no objection whatsoever to Phizo being associated with any future talks. The Nagaland Peace Council, headed by Rev Longri Ao, has also offered its services in getting Phizo back to India for a fresh dialogue. The council has convened an all-Naga conference on March 28-29 to formally invite Phizo and other underground leaders to participate in future negotiations with the government.

Hanoi vs Beijing

Hanoi has given little credence to Chinese claims that it is withdrawing its troops. Implementation of the government’s call for general mobilisation is in full swing. This follows the foreign office advice to the embassies that families should be evacuated, air raid shelters built and essential supplies stocked. Air raid shelters, covered like bad memories since the American withdrawal, are being opened up in the city.