March 7, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Badshah Khan

Badshah Khan

The government reiterated its offer to provide full medical facilities to the ailing Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan. Minister of State for External Affairs Samarendra Kundu said arrangements would be made to send doctors from India or to receive him here for treatment whenever he desired. It would be a privilege and honour to do so, Kundu said. N G Ranga and Mohammad Yunus Saleem had expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Badshah Khan and urged the government to take the initiative in providing medical treatment to him. Kundu said that Khan’s health continued to be bad but there had been no serious deterioration.

The Shah’s Trial

The Shah and his family will be tried in absentia in the next few days, the Iranian government announced. Deputy Prime Minister Abbas Amir Entezam said that after the verdict, renewed efforts would be made to freeze the Swiss financial holdings of the Shah and his family. Estimates by the government put that wealth at $15 billion.

Vietnam Offers Truce

Vietnam said it was willing to negotiate with China once all Peking’s troops had left Vietnamese soil, ending the more than two-week-old frontier war. The Voice of Vietnam reported fighting was on in at least one border province and claimed Hanoi’s troops killed or wounded more than 700 Chinese. Intelligence sources said there had been no indications of a sizable withdrawal of Chinese troops following Peking’s announcement that it was withdrawing its forces.

UP Janata Crisis

The Jana Sangh group in the Janata Party may not take its exclusion from the UP government lying down. “We are not political orphans,” said a top member of the Jana Sangh. What has hurt the group is its ostracism on the ground that it is “communal”. The Jana Sangh has 100 members in the 389-member Janata Legislature Party.