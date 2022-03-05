March 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bengal elections

The Supreme Court has removed the legal hurdles in holding elections in West Bengal elections on time by vacating the stay of the Calcutta High Court on publication of the final electoral lists. The election commission can now go ahead with preparations for the assembly elections due in June. The High Court stay had rendered the electoral work impossible to be completed before June and President’s rule would have become imperative on the expiry of the Left Front government’s term. The constitutional bench headed by Y V Chandrachud sat late to hand down a crucial verdict in a crowded court. The Supreme Court will hear a writ petition filed by the Congress (I) on the elections separately on March 15.

Minister’s silence

The Petroleum Minister P Shiv Shankar was reluctant to answer questions raised by Rajya Sabha members of aviation fuel. The house was seized of a call-in-attention motion and it was Aviation Minister A P Sharma who spoke all through, sometimes even speaking for his colleague. Shiv Shankar got up thrice but was unable to answer the barrage of questions directed at him. He had remained silent when a similar call-in-attention motion was tabled in the Lok Sabha.

Indo-Greek talks

President of Greece Constantine Karamanlis said Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, at their talks on March 4, had expressed concern at the dangers posed by increasing tensions in different parts of the world and the growing domination of the arms industry in world affairs. Mrs Gandhi, also said that an important change had taken place as the people of India and Pakistan were getting friendlier towards each other.

Firaq cremated

The well-known Urdu poet Raghupati Sahai Firaq Gorakhpuri was cremated with full state honours on the banks the Ganga.